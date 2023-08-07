Man Convicted of Dragging Lake County Police Officer Near Island Lake

(Waukegan, IL) A man is facing prison time, after a Lake County Jury convicted him on multiple charges. Lanord Miles was arrested in June of 2022, after he reportedly fled a traffic stop in Island Lake, dragging a police officer for nearly a half mile. Once in custody, police found multiple forms of cocaine. The 30-year-old Schaumburg man was convicted of possession of a controlled substance and two counts of aggravated battery of a peace officer. Sentencing is set for early September

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (8-7-23)