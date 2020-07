(Lake Forest, IL) A man is dead after an incident along I-94. Illinois State Police say the 78-year-old Utah man was on a motorcycle on the tollway, when he veered into the back of a parked semi near the Lake Forest Oasis.

The unidentified rider was pronounced dead at the scene.

The semi driver was unhurt. The crash closed the ramp to the Oasis for the initial investigation.

Authorities are still looking into the crash.