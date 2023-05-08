Update: Man Drowns in Pike River Sunday After Rescuing Brother From the Water

Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A 39 year old Kenosha man is dead after drowning in the Pike River on Sunday.

It happened around 1:30 PM near the 2200block of Sheridan Road.

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department says that the initial reports they received were for an adult man who was swimming but then struggled in the water.

The man’s brother-39 year old Adrian Sanchez-Trujillo-and their father jumped in to save the man.

The man was rescued and pulled to shore.

But then his brother Adrian went under and did not resurface.

Efforts to rescue him failed as authorities searched with water using a remotely operated underwater vehicle.

His body was recovered from the water just before 3 PM but he was not conscious and he wasn’t breathing.

He was taken to the hospital and was pronounced dead by the Kenosha County Medical Examiner’s office.

Anyone with any information on this case is asked to contact the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department.