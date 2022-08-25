Man Facing Drug Charges After Traffic Stop

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A Bristol man is facing drug charges after being busted last week.

Sanford Hill was a passenger in a vehicle that was the subject of a traffic stop on August 16th.

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department alleges that Hill was found in possession of narcotics including fentanyl and cocaine as well as marijuana.

He’s also being charged with illegal distribution of oxycodone hydrochloride pills.

Hill was arrested.

Authorities say Kenosha County saw 44 opioid related deaths last year alone.