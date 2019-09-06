Man Pleads Guilty To Arson

Gavel

KENOSHA, WI—A Kenosha County man accused of trying to murder a family member by arson has pleaded guilty.

30 year old Keith Kauppi pleaded guilty to arson and other charges in the 2017 incidents.

According to court records, Kauppi allegedly set fire to his aunt’s home attempting to cover up a forgery scheme that involved her money.

She had initially been charged with setting her Winthrop Harbor home on fire, but Kauppi reportedly later admitted to setting the blaze, as well as a second fire in Wisconsin.

His aunt survived both attempts. As part of the deal attempted homicide charges were dropped.

Kauppi faces 25 years in prison and will be sentenced next month.