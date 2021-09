CALEDONIA, WI (WLIP)–A man was taken to the hospital Monday after his truck was hit by a train.

According to scanner reports, the collision happened just after 3 PM on Seven Mile Road in Racine County, near Highway V. Pictures of the crash on-line show twisted wreckage left in the aftermath.

The man in the truck was flown by Flight For Life but the Caledonia Fire Department reports that the man survived. There’s no word of injuries on the train. No further information is available.