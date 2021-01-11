March Planned For Kenosha Monday

Credit: Lou Rugani

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Local activists are planning a protest at the Kenosha Municipal Building Monday afternoon. Organizers say that they want the city to fire Kenosha Police officer Rusten Sheskey.

Sheskey shot Jacob Blake after responding to a domestic violence call last summer. Last week, Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley announced that he would not be charging Sheskey in the incident due in part to the fact that Blake had a knife during the struggle with the officer.

Monday’s protest will be from 4 until 6 PM.