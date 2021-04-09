Mark Jensen Appears in Court; Process For New Trial in Motion

Gavel

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The Pleasant Prairie man who is accused of poisoning his wife over twenty years ago appeared in court this week-a first step towards a new trial. Mark Jensen’s bond was restored as part of the process to get a new trial in the 1998 death of Julie Jensen.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled last week that Jensen should receive a new trial in his wife’s death and that a letter she wrote accusing him of her murder should not be allowed into evidence. Mark Jensen was convicted of Julie’s murder in 2008 after years of legal wrangling.

The conviction was vacated and then restored before the state’s top court upheld an appeals court decision to order a new trial.

Jensen remains in jail and will be back in court for a hearing next month.