Mark Jensen Once Again Found Guilty of Wife Julie’s Murder

By Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Mark Jensen has been found guilty of first degree intentional homicide in the death of his wife Julie Jensen.

After less than a day of deliberation the jury returned its verdict.

The next step in the case is the sentencing hearing which will happen in April.

Mark Jensen was previously convicted of Julie’s death in 2008 but that conviction was tossed due to Julie’s letter accusing her husband of her potential death being allowed into evidence.