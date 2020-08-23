Massive Police Response To Sunday Shooting

Update: https://www.wlip.com/update-person-shot-by-kenosha-police-in-serious-condition-large-crowds-swarm-scene/

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—A massive police response is in the scene of a shooting in Kenosha.



According to scanner reports, the shooting happened near 40th Street and 28th Avenue around 5:15 Sunday afternoon.

Initial reports indicate that it may be an officer involved shooting with several shots fired.

The person shot was taken by Flight For Life to a Milwaukee area hospital. More info to come.