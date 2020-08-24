Update: Person Shot by Kenosha Police in “Serious Condition”; Large Crowds Swarm Scene

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—One person was injured after a police involved shooting Sunday night.

The incident happened around 5:11 PM when police responded to the 28-hundred block of 40th Street. Details remain sketchy, but the incident was apparently caught on video.

Police say they were called to the scene for a domestic violence dispute. The video shows an officer pursuing a man as he went to his vehicle and opened the door. The video then shows the officer grab the suspect and fire several shots at point blank range.

Police say they provided immediate aid to the person. He was transported by Flight For Life to Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee. He’s listed in serious condition.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation is in charge of the investigation. In the wake of the incident, a large crowd gathered near the scene with some chanting, others screaming, and the rest trying to determine what happened.



Damage was also done to police squads and other vehicles at the scene.

Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth was at the scene and in the middle of the crowd. Deputies were also on scene to try and control the crowd.

More details to follow.