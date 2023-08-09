McHenry County Murder-Suicide Claims Four Lives, Injures One

(Crystal Lake, IL) Four people died, a fifth was wounded after an apparent murder-suicide involving family members near Crystal Lake. McHenry County Sheriff’s officials say they were called around 4 o’clock on Wednesday morning to the 58-hundred block of Wild Plum Road. Authorities arrived and found three deceased females, and a male and female with serious wounds. The male, who was described as the “aggressor” in the case, was transported to the hospital and later died. The injured female was also hospitalized though her condition has not been released. Further details including the relationships of those involved, ages and other identifiers have not yet been released. The investigation is ongoing.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (8-9-23)