McHenry Man Dies in Antioch Township Crash

(Antioch, IL) A single vehicle crash in Antioch Township left one person dead. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say the incident took place on Monday afternoon near Route 173 and Converse Road.

A semi with a trailer that contained 25 tons of granular sludge had suffered major damage and spilled its load. The driver, a 72-year-old Woodstock man, was extricated from the vehicle and taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A preliminary investigation showed that the truck was traveling westbound when it veered into the eastbound lanes and struck a guardrail. The circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation, and the McHenry County Coroner’s Office will handle the autopsy.