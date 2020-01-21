Medline Temporary Shutdown Announced

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News

WAUKEGAN, IL—A Waukegan factory at the center of the ethylene oxide debate has been shut down for about a month.

Medline in Waukegan has closed operations temporarily, while they attempt to get in compliance with new state EtO standards.

The announcement of the closure was just recently made. Medline, along with Vantage Special Chemicals in Gurnee, launched the ethylene oxide debate in Lake County.

The substance is used for the sterilization of medical equipment, but is a known cancer causer when released into the air.

Once upgrades at the Waukegan plant are completed, another 30 days of air testing will take place.