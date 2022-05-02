Mon Headlines: Council to Consider Public Safety Referendum; Barn Fire Sends Two to the Hospital; Illinois Man Faces Drug Charges in Ken. County

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The Kenosha Common Council was set to consider a referendum Monday aimed at adding more police and fire personnel.

Wisconsin state law limits the amount local governments can increase the tax levy.

Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian and other local officials hope voters approve exceeding that amount so that the city can hire 10 additional police officers and six more firefighters.

The referendum would exceed the state limit by $2.5 million.

If the council approves the measure in front of them Monday night, the referendum question will be on the August 9th Primary Election ballot.

There was a barn fire in Kenosha County Sunday night.

It happened just after 8 PM near the 6800 block of 317th Avenue in the Town of Wheatland.

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department reports (MR-05-01-2022 Structure Fire) that horses in the barn were rescued by the owners-one of which suffered smoke inhalation and was taken to the hospital.

Also a deputy was injured by a piece of equipment and also had to be taken to the hospital.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is in charge of the investigation.

A Mt Prospect man was arrested in Pleasant Prairie Thursday after he was allegedly caught driving a vehicle reported stolen out of Elk Grove.

Police reports say that upon a search of the vehicle they found a bag with numerous drugs, allegedly including Cocaine, Fentanyl, Marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

32 year old Alberto Salgado-Morales was booked into the Kenosha County jail on felony drug charges with intent to deliver as well as operating a vehicle without the owners’ consent.

Court records indicate that he is being held on $3,000 cash bond and is due back in court next week.