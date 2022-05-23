Mon. Headlines: Officer Shoots Man in Racine, Alleged Killer Arrested; Gas Prices Climb Again

RACINE, WI (AP &WLIP)–Police in Racine said an officer shot and killed an armed man Friday after a foot chase that began with a traffic stop.

Chief Maurice Robinson said the officer sought to stop a vehicle at about 1 p.m. to carry out a search warrant for a felon in possession of a gun.

Robinson said the man in the vehicle, armed with a gun, got out and fled.

Robinson said the officer chased the man over a fence and small hill, and ordered him to drop the gun.

Robinson said the man did not, and the officer shot him.

Police didn’t identify the officer or the man shot.

The state’s Department of Justice is investigating the shooting while the officer is on leave.

The suspect in the death of a Racine mother has been arrested.

Terry Jackson was arrested in Chicago yesterday without incident.

Brittany Booker was a mother of six.

She was shot and killed in April but Jackson has been wanted since an alleged earlier attack on the victim in February.

Three accomplices have been charged with helping Jackson elude authorities.

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Gas prices in Kenosha were up on average last week, even as some stations were able to ease prices slightly over the weekend.

AAA reports that Monday’s average for a gallon of regular is $4.57-up eight cents from the prior week.

It costs 69 dollars to fill the average 15 gallon tank.

A former Kenosha County Board Supervisor has died.

Jerry Gulley was also involved in many community activities and hosted foreign exchange students over the years.

Gulley wrapped up his time representing District 16 this spring and was also a candidate for Kenosha County Executive.

He is survived by his husband and partner of many years James Schend.

Gulley is said to have died of complications of a heart attack.

He was 53 years old.