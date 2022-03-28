Mon. Headlines: Pedestrian Hit on Interstate; Vinson Sentencing; Man Allegedly Points Gun at Officer

words News on digital blue background

SOMERS, WI (WLIP)–One person is dead after a weekend crash.

It happened late Saturday night on I-94 in Somers. The Wisconsin State Patrol reports that it happened near Highway KR around 10:30 PM.

A vehicle was said to have hit a pedestrian that was walking along the roadway.

The Kenosha County and the Racine County Sheriff’s Departments assisted at the scene.

The circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation.

The man who killed three and injured three more in the Somers House Shooting last April will be sentenced Monday.

Rakayo Vinson faces life in prison without the possibility of parole this afternoon.

Vinson was found guilty of the charges against him in January.

Prosecutors successfully argued that Vinson shot and killed the men after a dispute in the bar.

The three who were injured were not involved in the conflict.

A Kenosha man is charged with pointing a gun at a Kenosha Police officer.

32 year old Derrell D Lane allegedly tried to flee from officers in the 8-hundred block of 65th Street last Thursday.

Once in custody, officers searched his apartment and reportedly found marijuana and paraphernalia consistent with trafficking.

Lane is due in court on Friday.