Monday Headlines: 3rd Arrest in Twin Lakes Homicide; 5 Wounded in Racine Shooting; Reward Offered For Missing Man

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A McHenry man has been arrested in connection with a murder case in Kenosha County.

Joshua Grimaldi has been charged with first degree murder and more for the October 2021 killing of 60-year-old Kenneth Thoma in Twin Lakes.

Two other Kenosha County residents,18-year-old Joey Miracle and 20-year-old Thomas Wilton, have been charged as well.

Grimaldi is in jail and is due in court on Thursday.

Wilton and Miracle are due back in court in late March.

RACINE, WI (AP) — Authorities say a man shot and wounded five people and then killed himself as police closed in.

The Racine Police Department said in a statement that officers responding to reports of shots fired around 2 a.m. Sunday in downtown Racine saw people fleeing and encountered a man with a gun.

After a brief foot chase, police negotiated with the man for several minutes, but he turned the gun on himself.

No officers fired their weapons. Four of the victims were male and one was female.

None appeared to have life-threatening injuries.

Police have provided no information about the identity of the shooter or his victims, but said the shootings appeared to be domestic-related.

ANTIOCH, IL (WLIP)–A 10-thousand dollar reward is now being offered for information that leads to the whereabouts of a missing Antioch man.

Thomas Howe has been missing since he was involved in a crash near Libertyville back on January 22nd.

Witnesses say he walked away from the scene…and he hasn’t been seen since. Multiple large-scale searches of the area near where the crash took place have turned up nothing but Howe’s work cell phone…his personal cell phone was found in the car.

Anyone with more information on the missing 24-year-old is being encouraged to contact Antioch Police, who are handling the case.