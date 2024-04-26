More Candidates Announce For Nov. Election

Kenosha,WI (WLIP)—Some of the fall general election races are starting to become clearer.

Xavier Solis has announced his candidacy as a Republican for Kenosha County District Attorney.

Solis is an attorney in Kenosha and promises to have a tough on crime agenda if elected.

Republican State Rep Amanda Nedweski also announced this week she’s running again to represent her new district in Madison.

After the new State Assembly maps were released Nedweski will run in the 32nd District which has parts of Kenosha, Pleasant Prairie, and some of the Western Kenosha County communities.

In all her new district has about 70% of the areas that were in her current one.