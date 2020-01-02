More Details on Fatal Shooting
RACINE CO, WI (AP)—A suburban Milwaukee man is accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend’s new love interest at the victim’s Racine County home.
Troy Hoffman is charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the Dec. 26 slaying of Chad Bickler in the town of Norway. A criminal complaint says Hoffman followed his girlfriend to Bickler’s house and rammed her car. It says the woman fled on foot after seeing that Hoffman had a gun.
Prosecutors say Hoffman forced his way into Bickler’s home, shot him and the family dog, then left the house and fired at his girlfriend nearby. Hoffman is being held on $750,000 cash bond.