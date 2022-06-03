More Record Gas Prices to End The Week in Illinois and Wisconsin

(Chicago, IL) Another week, another set of massive gas price increases on both sides of the state line. AAA says the average for a gallon of gas in Illinois is now $5.26, a 30-increase from this time last week, and 55-cents above the national average. Lake County saw a 41-cent increase from last week to $5.46. In Wisconsin, the average price now stands at 4.60 a gallon, up 26-cents from last week, and 11-cents below the national average. Kenosha County saw a week over week bump of 37-cents, and now stands at $4.87.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (6-3-22)