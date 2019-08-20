Mother Accused of Hiding Daughter’s Corpse Appears in Court

KENOSHA, WI–The Kenosha mother who is accused of helping to hide the corpse of her 2 month old daughter made her first court appearance yesterday.

21 year old Monica Adams allegedly lied to family members and then investigators about the whereabouts of the infant. Authorities believe that the child died in late July, but the cause of death remains unclear.

The child’s father, who has not yet been charged but is in jail on a probation hold, is alleged to have dumped the body wrapped in a plastic bag near a wooded area by 50th Street and 52nd Avenue.

Investigators believe that 2 month old Jalisa Adams may have died in a co-sleeping death based on searches found on her parents’ phone but that has not been confirmed as the body has not been found. Adams faces a slew of charges and is due back in court next week.