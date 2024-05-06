Motorcyclist In Critical Condition After Crash

Port Barrington, IL (WLIP)–Lake County Sheriff’s Traffic Investigators are probing a motorcycle crash in Port Barrington on Sunday evening.

Around 7:25 p.m. on May 5, deputies responded to a collision involving a 2012 BMW motorcycle and a Chevrolet Silverado at West Roberts Road and Center Street.

The BMW, driven by a 41-year-old man from Lake Zurich without a helmet, was speeding alongside another motorcycle, weaving recklessly through traffic.

Attempting to pass a group of motorcycles in the westbound lanes, the BMW collided with the Silverado while re-entering the eastbound lanes, critically injuring the rider.

The BMW driver remains in critical condition, suffering from a fractured neck and severe head injuries.

The investigation is ongoing, led by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Technical Crash Investigations Team.