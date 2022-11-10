Mt Pleasant Police Investigate School Stabbing

MT PLEASANT, WI (WLIP)–Mt Pleasant Police continue to investigate a Tuesday incident in which a teenager allegedly stabbed a fellow Case High School student.

Police responded to the campus on Washington Avenue around 1:10 PM for a male student stabbed in the back.

The 16 year old was treated but their condition was not released.

The 15 year old suspect was located as the school went into soft lockdown and was arrested without further incident.

Because of the age of the teens involved, police say no further information would be released.