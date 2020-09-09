Mundelein Murder Suspect Named, Sought

LAKE COUNTY, IL (WLIP)–Police in Mundelein have named their suspect in a murder that took place earlier this year. The incident took place back on May 29th in the parking lot of a Walgreens at Route 45 and Lake Street.

A disagreement during what appears to be a drug-related exchange, led to the shooting death of 18-year-old Gavile Jackson.

Police say they are looking for 18-year-old Alessis Botello of Wheeling as their prime suspect. It’s unclear what led to the connection of Botello to the murder…but he is now being sought.

Anyone with more information on his whereabouts is being encouraged to contact Mundelein Police or the Lake County Crimestoppers.