New bill would let Pfizer In Pleasant Prairie ship vaccine nationwide

The Wisconsin Legislature recently passed a bill that would change the way the Pfizer facility in Pleasant Prairie to ship Covid vaccine.

According to a press release, Pfizer plans to use the Pleasant Prairie location as a hub to transport vaccines throughout the western United States.

State Rep. Samantha Kerkman, who co-authored the bill with Sen. Van Wanggaard, told WLIP’s Wake Up Kenosha the legislation would help Pfizer get the vaccine to smaller pharmacies more easily.

In anticipation of the bill, Pfizer has increased employment by more than 20%. The bill also creates a “third party logistics provider” provision which would enable shipments nationwide.