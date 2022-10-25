New Superintendent: Budget; Enrollment; Teacher Retention Among Challenges For KUSD

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha Unified’s new superintendent says that teacher retention is one of the bigger challenges the district faces.

Dr Jeffery Weiss says that it’s an issue affecting districts statewide.

Dr Weiss told WLIP’s Happenings Q and A that the district is trying to be proactive about workplace culture that causes some educators to leave for other jobs.

Weiss also cited the district’s dropping enrollment and brewing budget issues as obstacles to overcome.

Listen to the podcast of the full interview here: