NFL Wild Card Weekend Wraps Up; Pack to Play Seattle

UNDATED (AP) — The road team went 2-0 in the NFC wild-card playoffs on Sunday. The Seattle Seahawks shut down the Philadelphia Eagles’ short-handed passing attack and the Minnesota Vikings extended their season by defeating the New Orleans Saints in overtime.

Russell Wilson threw a 53-yard touchdown pass to DK Metcalf and Marshawn Lynch had a rushing score as the Seahawks beat the Eagles, 17-9 in Philadelphia. Wilson threw for 325 yards and led the team with 45 yards rushing. Metcalf had seven catches for 160 yards.

The Seahawks had a season-high seven sacks from six players, but the biggest hit was provided by Jadeveon Clowney. He knocked out quarterback Carson Wentz with a helmet-to-helmet hit in Philadelphia’s second series.

Josh McCown replaced Wentz and was 18 of 24 for 174 yards, but he couldn’t get the Eagles into the end zone.

The Seahawks now prepare to play the Packers in Green Bay.

In New Orleans, the Vikings blew a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter before Kirk Cousins hit tight end Kyle Rudolph for a four-yard touchdown on the first possession of overtime to give Minnesota a 26-20 victory against the Saints.

Dalvin Cook gained 130 yards from scrimmage and scored a pair of touchdowns that put the Vikings ahead, 20-10. Cousins finished with 242 yards, highlighted by his 43-yard completion to Adam Thielen (THEE’-lehn) that put the ball on the Saints 2-yard line. Cousins furnished his lone scoring pass of the game three plays later to send the Minnesota to the NFC divisional round against the 49ers in San Francisco.

Drew Brees (breez) was 26 of 33 for 208 yards, including a 20-yard scoring strike to Taysom Hill that got the Saints within 20-17 with 10:31 left in the fourth quarter. Will Lutz forced OT by nailing a 49-yard field goal with two seconds remaining in regulation.