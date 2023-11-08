No Charges in Case of Man Shot In Pleasant Prairie Squad Car

Kenosha, WI (WLIP)–No charges will be filed in the case of a man who was shot and killed inside a Pleasant Prairie squad car.

That’s according to a letter from Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Gravely to Pleasant Prairie Police Chief David Smetana obtained by WISN-TV.

The incident happened July 20th when Jacob Albright was being transported to the Kenosha County Jail by two Pleasant Prairie officers.

A squad car camera caught the incident that happened in the backseat of the squad.

Albright had reportedly become combative with officers before his arrest.

He was handcuffed but officers intended to do a more thorough search of the suspect once they arrived at the jail.

The video shows the handcuffed Albright managing to reach into his waistband and grab the gun, pulling the trigger.

The shot hit the suspect who died at the scene.

Since the gunshot wound was self-inflicted D.A. Gravely decided against any charges in the case.