One Dead After Allegedly Fleeing From; Firing Gun At Racine Police

Pete Serzant, WLIP News

RACINE, WI (WLIP)–One person is dead after an officer involved shooting in Racine. It happened around 12:30 AM Monday near the 1800 block of Clayton Avenue in Racine.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice Mt Pleasant Police were called for a shots fired incident late Sunday night.

Later Racine Police spotted a vehicle in connection with that incident and attempted to pull it over.

However the driver exited the vehicle, fled on foot and hid in tall grass.

When given commands by officers to surrender the suspect began firing toward officers.

Officers fired back and struck the subject.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

No officers were injured.

The officers involved were put on administrative leave as part of department police.

The DOJ’s Division of Criminal Investigation is in charge of the investigation.