PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI (WLIP)–One person is dead after a fire in a mobile home.

The blaze broke out around 11 Tuesday night in a home near East and 104th Streets in the Timber Ride Community in Pleasant Prairie.

Crews found flames and heavy smoke at the rear of the dwelling and apparently found a body after the fire was extinguished.

The cause of the fire and the identification of the victim has not yet been released.