Update: ID released in Fatal Round Lake Beach Crash, Other Victim’s Conditions Released

(Round Lake Beach, IL) Police in Round Lake Beach have released more information about a deadly two-vehicle crash. The head-on collision took place Tuesday night near Route 83 and Lexington Drive. One person, 41-year-old Epifanio Camarena of Round Lake, was pronounced dead at the scene. Three children, ages 5, 10 and 12 were taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital in Chicago with one in critical and two in stable condition. A 44-year-old woman was also in critical condition at Advocate Condell in Libertyville, while a 40-year-old male is in stable condition at the same hospital. A 14-year-old was treated and has since been released. The crash remains under investigation by Round Lake Beach Police and the Major Crash Assistance team.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (1-26-22)