By Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI—One person was taken by Flight For Life after sustaining injuries in a multi-vehicle crash last evening.

The accident happened near the intersection of 39th Avenue and 85th Street.

Scanner reports indicate that the woman was left trapped in the vehicle with multiple injuries.

Flight For Life picked her up at the Job Center on Sheridan Road. Her condition is not known.