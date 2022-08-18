One Injured in Motorcycle Crash

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–One person was left with life threatening injuries after a motorcycle crash Wednesday afternoon.

It happened on Pershing Boulevard and 68th Street around 5:20PM.

According to police reports, a vehicle stopped at the intersection and then proceeded through.

However, at the same time a motorcycle headed the other way attempted to enter the intersection.

While the vehicles did not collide the motorcyclist laid the bike down, suffering internal injuries.

The person was flown by Flight For Life to a Milwaukee hospital.

Their condition is not known.

The driver of the other vehicle was cited for improper stopping at the intersection.