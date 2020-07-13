One Injured; One Charged in Kenosha Stabbing Incident

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—One person was injured and another charged with attempted homicide after a Friday stabbing incident.

It happened in a home near the 18-hundred block of 67th street around 10:40 AM. The 61 year old male victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries and was taken to Froedtert Milwaukee by Flight For Life after being stabilized.

A 30 year old male was arrested and will be charged with attempted 1st degree intentional homicide. The victim is expected to survive his injuries. Police say there is no danger to the community from the incident.