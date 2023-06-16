Person Injured in Thursday Fire
June 16, 2023 6:02AM CDT
Pete Serzant, WLIP News
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A Kenosha woman was injured in a fire Thursday.
It happened around 3 PM in an apartment complex near 88th Street and 41st Avenue.
Scanner reports indicated that the woman suffered life threatening injuries after escaping through a window.
She was taken to the hospital. No other injuries were reported.
It’s believed the fire started due to food left unattended on the stove.
A damage estimate was not available.