Phase 4 Coronavirus Relaxations Inch Closer

(Waukegan, IL) The Lake and McHenry County area could move to Phase 4 of Coronavirus mitigations later this week. The area needs a positivity rate of 6.5% or less for 3 straight days, and currently sits at 6.6%.

Covid linked hospital admissions fell for the 11th straight day in the Region, and ICU use sits below 70%. Under Phase 4, restaurants and bars with food service will not have a mandatory closing time, and gatherings and meetings can increase to 50 people, among other relaxations…all of which are still heavily restricted.

Raw numbers wise, Lake County saw 116 new confirmed and probable Covid-19 cases, and 3 fatalities. January saw 35 fewer deaths in Lake County, than December.