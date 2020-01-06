Plans For Barden’s Moves Forward

Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI—It looks as if the reopening of a long shuttered Downtown Kenosha building is one step closer to reality.

Plans for the former Barden’s building, at 58th street and 7th avenue, were announced last week. They call for Culinary Infusion to open a third banquet facility in town, on the second floor of the Barden. The first floor will house Public Craft Brewery, which is relocating from its previous location.

The Kenosha News reports that the Barden was built in 1911, and was purchased from the city last year by a private firm before undergoing a 4 and a half million dollar renovation.