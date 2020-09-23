Pleasant Prairie Moves Trick-or-Treat to Halloween Day

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI (WLIP & AP)–The Village of Pleasant Prairie will join the city of Kenosha in holding Trick-or-Treating on October 31st.

Village officials decided to move the event to Halloween itself to coincide with the city’s Trick-or-Treating hours the same day.

Officials want to stop visitors from coming to take advantage of another event outside of their community to help mitigate the spread of Covid-19.

The change comes as state health officials are recommending against trick-or-treating as usual this Halloween because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Department of Health Services says going house-to-house and having in-person contact is not a good idea.

If individual communities decide to go ahead with traditional trick-or-treating, health officials recommend leaving individual treat bags on the porch for children to pick up.