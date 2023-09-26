Pleasant Prairie Police Investigate Man Found Dead of Gunshot Wound
September 26, 2023 9:31AM CDT
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI (WLIP)–Pleasant Prairie Police say a man was found dead of an apparent gunshot wound.
The discovery was made this morning in a parking lot in the 103-thousand block of West Frontage Road in the village.
Police say that there is no danger to the public but ask people to avoid the area.
Access to Haribo and Aurora Pleasant Prairie is still open. The matter remains under investigation.