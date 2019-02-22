Podcast: Miss Kenosha 2019 with Lenny Listen as Miss Kenosha 2019, Lily Karnes, is interview by Lenny along with Scott Carney. Lily talks about her platform, to shed light of anxiety and depression issues. (Listen 2/22/19) https://www.wlip.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/WLIP-SCOTT-CARNEY-LILY-KARNES-LENNY-022219.mp3 IF PLAYER DOES NOT LOAD, REFRESH THE PAGE SHARE RELATED CONTENT WLIP K-Town Rewind 2/22/19 WLIP Voice of Lake County 2/22/19 Answer Lenny’s Poll Questions! Defense Gets Access to Evidence Study: Wisconsin most reliant on property taxes in Midwest Wisconsin GOP propose $3.7 million to combat homelessness