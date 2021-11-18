Police in Waukegan Arrest 16-Year-Old Zion Murder Suspect

(Zion, IL) Police in Zion have announced the arrest of a teen wanted for murder. Officials say Zachariah Myles was taken into custody late Tuesday afternoon in Waukegan. The 16-year-old reportedly attempted to flee after a shots fired call, along with two other juveniles, but all were quickly apprehended, and three handguns were recovered. Myles was wanted for the mid-October shooting death of 23-year-old Melanie Yates. He was taken to juvenile detention on a 3-million-dollar murder warrant and additional weapons charges. He is expected to be tried as an adult. No further information was given about the additional two juveniles.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (11-18-21)