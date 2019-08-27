Police Investigate Shots Fired Incidents

KENOSHA, WI—Kenosha Police continue to investigate two shots fired incidents from over the weekend.

One person was injured outside a Kenosha bar on 52nd street late Saturday night, just before 11 PM. It’s unclear what led up to the incident. However the victim, who suffered a non-life threatening injury, said he was robbed. The suspect fled the scene.

Earlier that day, over 40 shots were fired on the northside of Kenosha on Birch road just before 3:30 AM. Several vehicles were damaged and witnesses say that casings were found in the street. No one was injured.There’s no word if the two are connected.

If you have any information on the incidents, contact Kenosha Police.