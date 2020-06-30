Police Investigate Zion Shooting

ZION, IL (WLIP)–Police in Zion are looking into a weekend shooting.

Officials say the incident took place on Saturday afternoon in the 19-hundred block of Joppa Avenue when a passenger in a vehicle shot at a pedestrian.

The pedestrian returned fire, before both parties fled…there were no injuries. The subject in the car has been described as a light skinned black or Hispanic male in an older model Toyota. The pedestrian was only described as a black male.

Anyone with more information is being encouraged to call Zion Police or contact the Lake County Crimestoppers.