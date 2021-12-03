Police Involved Shooting in Southern Lake County Leaves One Dead

(Buffalo Grove, IL) A man is dead, after a police-involved shooting in Buffalo Grove. Authorities say they were called in the pre-dawn hours of Thursday to the area of Radcliffe Road and Boxwood Lane. It was there they encountered Brian Howard, who was holding a pair of handguns. Two officers repeatedly demanded that the 25-year-old drop the weapons, then opened fire when he reportedly advanced on them in a church parking lot. Howard, an Elgin resident who was living in Buffalo Grove, was pronounced dead on the scene. The involved officers were hospitalized for observation. The Lake County Major Crimes Task Force is investigating.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (12-3-21)