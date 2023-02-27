Police Open Investigation After Video of “Disgusting Act” Goes Viral

Credit: Alpha Images

By Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha Police they are investigating after a viral video making the rounds this weekend.

It purportedly shows an employee at a local car dealership doing what police call a “disgusting act of disrespect” to a woman’s driver’s license.

In the accompanying social media post with the video, the woman alleges that she traveled from Waukesha to Kenosha to test drive a vehicle but forgot her license when she declined purchasing the car and went home.

She was alerted that a video with her ID and the “disgusting act” was being shared on-line.

Police say they contacted the woman and are working on an investigation.

They also say that threats against the dealership or anyone associated with it will not be tolerated.