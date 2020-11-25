Police Respond To Several Tuesday Crashes

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A popular Kenosha restaurant suffered damage to its building after an SUV crashed into it.

The accident happened around 4:30 PM Tuesday when the vehicle crashed into La Fogata Restaurant on Sheridan Road near Kenosha’s Lakefront. No injuries were reported.

A second vehicle was reportedly involved but few other details were available.

Kenosha Police responded to several crashes during the rush hour. Another crash left one person injured on Green Bay Road just north of Highway 50. No details on that crash have been released.