KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—Kenosha Police are looking for a man whose disappearance is being called suspicious. 40 year old Rosalio Gutierrez was last seen on Sunday and was officially listed as a missing person Tuesday.

Officers responded to the 37-hundred block of 15th street on Tuesday in response to his disappearance and have been searching for him ever since.

If anyone has information on his disappearance or whereabouts, they are asked to call Kenosha Police.