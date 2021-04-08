President Biden “Enough Prayers, Time For Some Action”

President Biden Gun Control “Enough prayers, time for some action.”

President Biden announced an initial set of executive actions on gun control today, including new investments in intervention programs in violence-prone communities. Biden and his administration want to tighten restrictions on so-called ghost guns and pistol stabilizing braces that allow weapons to be used more accurately. Biden also called on Congress to take steps on gun reform legislation, including re-enacting an assault weapons ban in the wake of last month’s mass shootings. Biden also hopes to reauthorize the Violence Against Women Act that he worked to pass a senator; and renew a ban on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines. “They can do it right now. They’ve offered plenty of thoughts and prayers, members of Congress, but they have passed not a single new federal law to reduce gun violence,” Biden said. “Enough prayers,” he continued, “time for some action.”