Protest Rally Set for Mid-Week Over Alleged Kenosha Police Brutality

(Kenosha, WI) A protest is scheduled this week, after accusations of police brutality during an arrest last month in Kenosha. The group known as Leaders of Kenosha is planning the rally after the July 20th arrest of a man believed to be involved in a hit-and-run crash. Video of the arrest, which took place at a restaurant, has since gone viral, and some say it shows a clear case of police brutality. Kenosha Police say they are conducting an internal investigation of the matter. Leader of Kenosha’s protest is set for Wednesday afternoon at the Public Safety Building.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (8-7-23)